GJKKO rejects Lulëzim Pepa, Fatjon Marku and two others’ request for a less restrictive security measure

The Special Court of First Instance for Corruption and Organized Crime rejected a request by Lulëzim Pepa, Fatjon Marku, Aleks (Shkëlqim) Pepaj and Ilir Lazri to replace their pretrial detention with a less restrictive measure.

The four filed their request with the GJKKO on November 5, 2026. In addition to seeking a change in the measure, they asked the Prosecution to provide written information on the investigations carried out and the need for security measures.

Të lidhura None found

The request was rejected in decision No. 995, dated November 13, 2026, by a judicial panel chaired by Judge Alma Kodraliu. According to the decision, the applicants must pay the court costs.

The decision can be appealed to the Special Court of Appeal for Corruption and Organized Crime within five days, beginning the day after notification of the decision.