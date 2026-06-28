Gent Progni calls for a SPAK investigation into the works at the Pyramid: ADF inflated the bills, pressure will not intimidate us

IT expert Gent Progni stated that the “New Albania” came to life the moment Albanians took to the square for the first time without the backing of any political force, to demand their rights.

He stressed that persistence in protest is the element that, in his view, will lead to success, while describing as attempts to sow division the insinuations by patronage operatives about what may happen next.

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Progni also called on SPAK to investigate the construction of the Pyramid, claiming that the bills were inflated by ADF and that this is one of the most corrupt institutions.

In his statement, he also focused on the pressure that, according to him, is being exerted on them by plainclothes police officers and patronage operatives who photograph them, saying that they are not afraid of them and that they will film them every day. According to Progni, no law protects those who go out to pressure citizens.