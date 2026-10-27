Gashi welcomes Haxhiu at meeting: North Macedonia and Kosovo share a common vision for the region

Gashi welcomes Haxhiu at meeting: North Macedonia and Kosovo share a common vision for the region

North Macedonia’s Assembly Speaker, Afrim Gashi, met today with Kosovo Assembly Speaker Albulena Haxhiu, who is on an official visit to North Macedonia.

According to Gashi’s office, he expressed his pleasure at Haxhiu’s official visit, describing it as confirmation of their mutual commitment to advancing good-neighborly relations, parliamentary dialogue and cooperation between North Macedonia and Kosovo.

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Gashi noted that parliamentary cooperation between the two assemblies has been marked by strong momentum and said he was confident this trend would continue. He stressed that both countries share a vision of a peaceful, stable, secure and economically prosperous region integrated into Euro-Atlantic structures, making it important to continue open dialogue and coordination on issues of regional importance.

Kosovo Assembly Speaker Albulena Haxhiu pledged to further deepen constructive cooperation between the two assemblies. She noted that this was her first official visit abroad in her role as speaker, which she said was strong evidence of the importance of excellent bilateral relations and fruitful cooperation between the two friendly countries.

She expressed gratitude that the Republic of North Macedonia has consistently taken a supportive stance on the Republic of Kosovo’s accession to all multilateral and regional organizations and initiatives. The meeting also addressed the European integration process. Both interlocutors said mutual cooperation should aim to create the conditions to accelerate the European integration of the entire region, based on merit, fulfillment of criteria and consistent implementation of reforms, Telegrafi reports.


Shtuar 27.10.2026 13:02

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