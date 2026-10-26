Free media agency app aims to help young people identify fake news

The Agency for Audio and Audiovisual Media Services has launched an initiative aimed at educating young people on how to identify fake news.

Deputy Director Muamer Bekiri said the initiative was undertaken to prevent young people from being misled by information published by unverified sources.

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“Young people will take part in these activities, particularly secondary school students and their teachers, policymakers, representatives of various marginalized groups, people with disabilities and their parents,” declared Muamer Bekiri, Deputy Director of the Agency for Audio and Audiovisual Media Services.

The EU Delegation in Skopje, which supports the project, considers the participation of young people from all ethnic communities particularly important.

“And now Macedonian has also been joined by Albanian, at least this means that young people in North Macedonia can play the game in their own language together with young people across Europe,” said Luciano Scambiato Licciardi, EU spokesperson in Skopje.

The application can be used free of charge and allows users to check whether the news they are interested in is true, based on official sources or contains false information.