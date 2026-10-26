Free media agency app aims to help young people identify fake news

Free media agency app aims to help young people identify fake news

The Agency for Audio and Audiovisual Media Services has launched an initiative aimed at educating young people on how to identify fake news.

Deputy Director Muamer Bekiri said the initiative was undertaken to prevent young people from being misled by information published by unverified sources.

Të lidhura

None found

“Young people will take part in these activities, particularly secondary school students and their teachers, policymakers, representatives of various marginalized groups, people with disabilities and their parents,” declared Muamer Bekiri, Deputy Director of the Agency for Audio and Audiovisual Media Services.

The EU Delegation in Skopje, which supports the project, considers the participation of young people from all ethnic communities particularly important.

“And now Macedonian has also been joined by Albanian, at least this means that young people in North Macedonia can play the game in their own language together with young people across Europe,” said Luciano Scambiato Licciardi, EU spokesperson in Skopje.

The application can be used free of charge and allows users to check whether the news they are interested in is true, based on official sources or contains false information.


Shtuar 26.10.2026 20:30

Tags: , , ,
Murati seeks an explanation from SPAK over the lack of a request to arrest Balluku

Murati seeks an explanation from SPAK over the lack of a request to arrest Balluku
Klodiana Lala: Refusing a second SPAK request for Balluku would raise suspicions about Rama

Klodiana Lala: Refusing a second SPAK request for Balluku would raise suspicions about Rama
Charles honors the four marines killed when the HMBS Flamingo sank in the Bahamas

Charles honors the four marines killed when the HMBS Flamingo sank in the Bahamas
€122 million more for wages and pensions in the 2026 budget

€122 million more for wages and pensions in the 2026 budget
After Arlinda’s murder, he had thought of ending his life” – what was said in court about Albert Sylaj

After Arlinda’s murder, he had thought of ending his life” – what was said in court about Albert Sylaj
Gashi-Hamdiu: Board decided to file criminal complaint against former KOSTT chief after sexually charged incident

Gashi-Hamdiu: Board decided to file criminal complaint against former KOSTT chief after sexually charged incident
Çuçul: More than 800 cases opened over suspected corruption by October

Çuçul: More than 800 cases opened over suspected corruption by October
Murrizi accuses former SHISH chief: Vlora Hyseni wiretapped SPAK prosecutors and should have ended up in prison

Murrizi accuses former SHISH chief: Vlora Hyseni wiretapped SPAK prosecutors and should have ended up in prison