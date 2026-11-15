Four days after 10-year, six-month sentence, Russell Brand moved to prison with yoga and gyms

British actor and comedian Russell Brand has been moved to a lower-security prison just four days after he was sentenced to 10 years and six months for rape and three sexual assaults. The facility where he is now held offers prisoners gyms, sports facilities, yoga classes and cultural activities.

Brand, 51, was initially held at London’s notorious Wandsworth prison. On Friday, he was transferred to HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, a Category C prison that holds men convicted of sexual offences.

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His move has raised questions in Britain, particularly because authorities transferred him so quickly from a Category B prison to a lower-security facility.

At HMP Littlehey, prisoners have access to two gyms, sports halls, an artificial-turf football pitch and an indoor bowling alley. The programme also includes yoga, choir singing and origami classes.

British media report that Brand is in an isolation cell on E wing and has not yet had contact with other prisoners. According to The Sun on Sunday, he asked for extra blankets on his first night, while additional prison officers have been assigned to protect him. A source told the newspaper that the actor looked terrified when he was taken to his cell.

Before his transfer to Littlehey, authorities had considered sending him to HMP Wakefield in West Yorkshire. Also known as “Monster Mansion”, the prison has held some of Britain’s most dangerous criminals, including child killer Kyle Bevan and Ian Watkins, the former Lostprophets singer convicted of serious sexual offences against children.

That option was judged too dangerous for Brand’s safety. In addition to his recent conviction, he faces further sexual assault allegations.

Former prison governor Vanessa Freke said she was surprised by how quickly Brand was transferred to a Category C prison. In her view, Brand’s public profile, the nature of his offences and the potential threat from other prisoners made a Category B prison more appropriate. Former Metropolitan Police detective Mick Neville also said that sending the actor to Wakefield would expose him to serious danger and require additional protection.

Questions about the sincerity of his religious faith

The Mail on Sunday has also published claims about Brand’s behaviour during his first days at Wandsworth. According to the newspaper, a Christian prisoner assigned to help him adjust to prison life questioned the sincerity of his faith.

The prisoner, who was part of a support programme for new arrivals, prayed with Brand before and after his sentencing. He says the actor initially wanted to stay close to him and join in prayers, but that he later began to question his reasons for doing so.

According to the prisoner’s account, Brand, who once described himself as an atheist and had expressed an interest in Buddhism, is using Christianity to justify his actions and secure support for a possible appeal. The prisoner called this behaviour offensive to his faith and claimed the actor shows no remorse while continuing to talk to others about religion.

He also claimed that Brand sees himself as the victim of an establishment conspiracy and is determined to appeal the verdict. These are claims reported by the newspaper and have not been independently verified.

Claims about messages to 10.1 million followers

Another claim by The Mail on Sunday concerns Brand’s possible communication with his social media followers while in prison. A source cited by the newspaper says the 51-year-old is considering using the “Email a Prisoner” service, which allows prisoners to exchange electronic messages with family and friends.

Under the alleged plan, Brand would send messages to associates outside prison, who would post them on his X account, where he has around 10.1 million followers.

British prison rules do not allow prisoners to use social media directly. The source claims the actor is also considering using other accounts to relay messages and avoid staff checks. So far, however, there is no confirmed evidence that the plan has been carried out or that communication rules have been broken.

The sentence and further allegations

Southwark Crown Court sentenced Russell Brand to 10 years and six months in prison after finding him guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The verdict marks a significant turning point in the legal case against the British actor.

He also faces further sexual assault allegations, which remain under investigation. Brand continues to say he has been treated unfairly and intends to challenge the court’s decision through an appeal.