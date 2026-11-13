Former spokesman for pro-Russian former Ukrainian prime minister seriously injured in Moscow car explosion

Sergei Zavorotniy, a former aide and spokesman for former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, was seriously injured this Friday when a car exploded in Moscow.

According to Reuters, the explosion occurred in the car Zavorotniy was driving in the Russian capital’s Chertanovo district. He was rushed to hospital.

Të lidhura None found

Russian media report that the former official lost his left arm and suffered a concussion, fractured ribs and other serious injuries. Authorities have not officially confirmed those reports.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the explosion.

Zavorotniy was among Azarov’s close associates. Azarov led Ukraine’s government from 2010 to 2014. Following the protests known as the Maidan Revolution, which led to the ousting of pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych, Azarov left for Russia.

The explosion in Moscow came just one day after another car explosion in St. Petersburg that killed a Russian serviceman.