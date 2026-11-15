Fire at a petrochemical complex in Russia; three merchant ships hit by drones near Romania

A major fire was reported overnight in Nizhnekamsk, a city in Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan. Ukrainian media report that a drone attack may have taken place in the area, with one of the city’s industrial plants suspected to have been the target.

Local residents say drones struck a plant believed to be the Nizhnekamskneftekhim petrochemical complex. It is owned by Sibur, the Russian chemicals producer.

Të lidhura None found

Nizhnekamsk is one of Russia’s main centers for petrochemicals and oil refining. In addition to Nizhnekamskneftekhim, it is home to major refineries, including Taneco and Taif-Nk. These facilities have previously been targeted by Ukrainian long-range drone attacks.

Drone incidents have also been reported in the Black Sea. On November 13 and 14, three merchant ships were hit off Romania’s coast. The Kyiv Independent reports that a cargo ship heading to Ukraine sustained damage, while fires broke out on the other two vessels. Romanian authorities confirmed the incidents; no deaths or injuries have been reported so far. The origin of the drones has not yet been determined.

The first vessel hit was the Palau-flagged Larissa 1. The incident occurred on November 13 at around 9:40 p.m. local time, approximately 12 kilometers off the Romanian coast, near Sfântu Gheorghe. Romanian television station Digi24 reported that the ship was heading to the port of Sulina, with Ukraine as its final destination.

The strike damaged a loading crane on board. The captain said the crew had suffered no injuries and that no fire had broken out on the ship.

On November 14, speaking from the naval port of Constanța, Romanian Defense Minister Ștefan-Radu Oprea said the authorities had been notified of the incident and had launched an investigation. He said drone activity near Romanian territory was being monitored. He added that at least two alerts had been issued in Tulcea County the previous day.

On the evening of November 14, two more merchant ships were hit by drones off Romania’s Black Sea coast. Romania’s Defense Ministry said fires broke out on both vessels, but their crews brought the situation under control.

At around 9:10 p.m., the Greek-flagged tanker Evia Petrol V was struck approximately four nautical miles east-southeast of Sulina. About 35 minutes later, the dry cargo ship Marsol was hit near the Sulina Canal. The crews extinguished the fires on both ships, and no injuries were reported.

During the incidents, Romania’s Defense Ministry detected an aerial target east of Snake Island. Two F-16 fighter jets were scrambled in response. Authorities also warned residents of Tulcea County because of the presence of drones in the area.

The incidents come amid an increase in attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea. Romania, a NATO member that borders Ukraine along the Danube River, has continuously monitored air activity near its territory since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

International attention has also turned to the summit scheduled for Thursday, November 19, in Shenzhen, China. Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are expected to attend. Discussions are expected to focus on the new world order, nuclear weapons and security in Europe.