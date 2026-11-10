Find out today’s weather forecast, November 10, 2026

Today, relatively stable weather conditions are expected across the country. According to the meteorological forecast, the weather will be characterized by sunny spells and periods of medium to dense cloud cover, which are expected to become more pronounced mainly in the afternoon.

The wind will blow from the northeast to the southeast, with an average speed of 5 m/s.

Të lidhura None found

Along the coastline and in the valleys, wind speeds are expected to reach up to 10 m/s.

As for sea conditions, waves are forecast to reach force 1–2.