Find out today’s weather forecast and temperatures

Today, the country will continue to be affected by stable atmospheric conditions, while the weather is expected to be mostly clear, with periods of passing high cloud.

Të lidhura None found

According to the forecast, clouds will appear over hilly and mountainous areas, mainly around midday and in the afternoon, and will be more pronounced in the northern areas.

Clear skies will prevail across the rest of the territory.

Winds will blow mainly from the southeast and southwest, with average speeds of around 7 m/s. Along the coastline, winds are expected to strengthen at times, reaching up to 15 m/s.

Seas are expected to have wave heights of force 2–3.