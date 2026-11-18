Eurostat: Albanians’ incomes rose in 2025, but they became poorer!

Albanians earned more on average in 2025, but their money bought less and less compared with that of their neighbors. This means that, in relative terms, they became poorer.

Updated Eurostat data for Albania show that average disposable income per capita reached 6,731 euros in 2025.

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The figure was nearly 1,100 euros higher than a year earlier, an increase of almost 20%.

This indicator includes social benefits and reflects the money households have left after paying taxes and contributions. For this reason, it offers a more direct picture of living conditions than GDP per capita, which measures economic output for each resident.

When prices are taken into account, the improvement is more limited. According to Eurostat, disposable income per capita reached 9,592 PPS, an increase of 12.5%.

Purchasing power measurements adjust for price differences between countries, making it possible to compare the goods and services households can buy with their income.

The difference is clear when compared with Serbia. For every 100 euros of disposable income in Serbia, Albania had 76 euros in 2025, down from 82 euros a year earlier.

In terms of purchasing power, Albania had 73 units for every 100 in Serbia, down from 84. As a result, the gap in purchasing power widened from 16% to 27%.

Albania ranks last in Europe for the purchasing power of income

Albania’s disposable income in 2025 amounted to 26% of the EU average when expressed in euros, and 37.5% when measured in purchasing power. For the latter measure, the country ranked last among European countries for which data are available.

That same year, Serbia reached 34.1% of the EU average for income in euros and 51.3% in purchasing power. The latest figures for Montenegro and North Macedonia are for 2024.

Compared with the 2024 EU average, Montenegro stood at 29.4% for income in euros and 46.7% in purchasing power.

For North Macedonia, the figures were 20.8% and 40.9%, respectively. Comparable data for Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina are not available for either year.

In 2024, the latest year that allows comparison with Montenegro and North Macedonia, Albanians had incomes in euros that were 11% higher than those of North Macedonian residents, but could buy 13% less. Compared with Montenegro, the purchasing power of income in Albania was 24% lower.

GDP per capita paints a similar picture in comparison with North Macedonia. IMF data analyzed earlier by Monitor show that Albania surpassed it in 2025 in GDP per capita expressed in dollars. However, North Macedonia remained ahead when the indicator was calculated in purchasing power terms.

Food costs more than in the EU and accounts for around 40% of household budgets

Part of the purchasing power gap with the region is linked to food prices, which in Albania exceeded the EU average for the first time in 2025.

According to Eurostat, a food basket costing an average of 100 euros in the EU cost 102.9 euros in Albania in 2025.

The same basket cost 96.6 euros in Serbia, 84.6 euros in both Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina, and 74.3 euros in North Macedonia. Among the Western Balkan countries with available data, Albania had the most expensive food; Kosovo is not included in this comparison.

This weighs particularly heavily on Albanian household budgets, where food and non-alcoholic beverages account for the largest share of spending.

According to INSTAT, they accounted for 39.8% of household consumption expenditure in Albania in 2025, while their share in the EU was 13.2%, according to Eurostat.

In other words, food takes up around three times as much of an Albanian household’s budget as it does in the EU. Food prices are about 3% above the European average, while average disposable income in euros is only 26% of the EU level.