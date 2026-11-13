Europol’s international operation against the dark web: 354 arrested, more than 5.8 tons of drugs and 152 firearms seized

An international police operation targeting criminal groups operating on the dark web ended with 354 arrests in 14 countries. Authorities seized more than 5.8 tons of drugs, 152 firearms, and cash and cryptocurrency worth 150 million euros.

Coordinated by Europol, Operation TorNado ran from May 2025 to October 2026. It involved hundreds of police actions worldwide targeting drug trafficking and other criminal activities on the dark web. Most of the arrests took place in the United States and four European countries.

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The results of the month-long investigation were announced on Thursday by American and European officials, who presented a report on the international cooperation led by Europol, the European Union’s law enforcement agency. Police forces from 14 countries took part in the operation, including Australia, the United States, Britain, France and Germany.

The United States recorded the highest number of arrests, with 132 people detained. Fifty-nine people were arrested in Britain, 45 in Hungary, 41 in Germany and 23 in France. Together, these five countries accounted for 300 of the 354 arrests; the others took place in other participating countries.

In Europe, police seized nearly one ton of drugs, mainly amphetamines, ketamine, MDMA, cocaine and cannabis. According to Europol, more than 4.8 tons of drugs, 152 firearms, and cash and cryptocurrency worth a total of 150 million euros were seized in the United States.

Despite the many police actions, Europol warned that illegal online markets continue to adapt to authorities’ efforts. In a statement, the agency said the operation showed the evolving resilience of dark web markets, which continue to change despite disruptions to their activities.

FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raya described the operation as important in the fight against fentanyl trafficking. He said TorNado addressed one of the most urgent threats of our time: the sale of fentanyl and other deadly drugs on the dark web.

Raya stressed that investigators did not focus solely on individual users. They also identified major dark web sellers and, he said, law enforcement agencies managed to dismantle critical parts of the networks that enabled them to continue operating.