EUDA survey: 79% of Albanians see drug use as a serious problem

For 79% of Albanians, the use of illegal drugs is a serious problem. Almost two in three people believe drug use has increased over the past five years.

These are the findings of the latest survey by the European Union Drugs Agency (EUDA), published in November 2026. In Albania, 38% of respondents describe drug use as a very serious problem in their area, while 41% describe it as a serious problem.

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Of those surveyed, 12% say the problem is not very serious, and 5% believe it is not a problem at all.

Asked about changes over the past five years, 34% of Albanians say drug use in their area has increased significantly. Another 30% say it has increased somewhat.

Overall, 64% of respondents perceive an increase in drug use, while 21% think the situation has not changed. A decrease is perceived by 7%; 8% did not respond.

The results show that concern about drug use is widespread in Albanian communities. The survey, however, reflects people’s perceptions, not the actual number of users or the amount of drugs consumed.

Albania ranks among the European countries with the highest levels of concern about drug use. Across the European Union, an average of six in ten people see it as a serious problem in their area, compared with almost eight in ten in Albania.

Drug trafficking is also a concern: around 79% of respondents in Albania describe it as a serious or very serious problem in their community. This is considerably higher than the EU average of 60%.

Across Europe, according to EUDA, assessments vary considerably from country to country. Within the EU, the share of people who see drug use as a serious problem ranges from 44% in Denmark to 78% in Cyprus. Among the non-EU countries surveyed, North Macedonia records an even higher level of concern, at 85%.

Health and public safety are among the main reasons for concern about drug use and distribution across Europe. For 39% of EU citizens, mental health problems, including psychosis and suicide, are among the most worrying health consequences. Another 30% are concerned about the effects of potent new synthetic drugs.

Regarding public safety, 30% of Europeans cite the involvement of children and teenagers in drug trafficking as their main concern. This is followed by drug-related violence and crime, at 27%, and driving under the influence of drugs, at 26%.

The survey also shows that drugs are perceived as relatively easy to obtain. In the EU, 48% of people believe they could find cannabis within 24 hours, while around a third believe the same is true of cocaine and MDMA. People aged 15–24 report a higher perception of availability than older age groups.

To reduce drug-related problems, 45% of Europeans support stronger police action against trafficking and distribution. Meanwhile, 43% want more support to help people with addiction reintegrate into work and everyday life.

The EUDA survey was conducted from June 24 to July 16, 2026. It involved 95,883 people aged 15 and over in 36 European countries, including Albania. Its aim is to identify perceptions of drug use and trafficking, their impact on communities and ways to address the problem.