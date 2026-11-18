Enea Gjodedja claimed he was assaulted at Police Station No. 1; police reject allegations: He said unknown people attacked him and refused to file a complaint

The Tirana Local Police Directorate has responded to claims by protester Enea Gjodedja, who alleged that he was assaulted inside Police Station No. 1 and in the office of its chief. Police described the allegations as untrue.

According to the police account, Gjodedja was taken to the station on the evening of November 17, 2026. After procedural actions were carried out, criminal proceedings were initiated against him on five charges: “Resistance to a public order police officer,” “Disturbing the public peace,” “Obstructing the movement of transport vehicles,” “Organizing and participating in illegal gatherings and demonstrations,” and “Disobeying an order from a public order police officer.”

Të lidhura None found

Police say that before leaving the station, he signed the record of the actions taken by officers and stated that he had no complaints about the treatment he received. According to the Tirana Local Police Directorate, Gjodedja was neither summoned to nor taken to the office of the chief of Police Station No. 1.

Regarding the injury to his left eye, the police statement says that Gjodedja went to the hospital on November 18, at around 3:05 p.m. When questioned by police officers on duty at the hospital, he said that the previous night, at around 9:30 p.m., he had been stopped and assaulted by several people he did not know near the former Hotel Dajti.

A lawyer was also present when he spoke with the General Patrol. Police said Gjodedja refused to file a complaint about the incident and that the operations room of the Tirana Local Police Directorate was notified of the case.