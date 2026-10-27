Dutch wildlife park employee dies after panther attack

Dutch wildlife park employee dies after panther attack

An employee at Safaripark Beekse Bergen in the southern Netherlands has died from injuries sustained when she was attacked by a panther while working. The incident took place on Saturday, October 24.

The woman, who had been part of the park’s staff for nearly 40 years, was in the enclosure housing two male Persian panthers at the time of the attack, Dutch news agency ANP reported.

Të lidhura

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She was taken for medical treatment and underwent surgery that same day. Despite the procedure, her condition remained critical, and her injuries proved fatal.

The park’s management confirmed her death in a statement, expressing their sorrow over the loss and offering their condolences to the employee’s family, friends and loved ones.

The circumstances of the incident are expected to be examined in an independent investigation. Safaripark Beekse Bergen said it is currently unable to provide further details about the case.

To honor the employee, the park has made a space available where visitors and others can leave messages of condolence.


Shtuar 27.10.2026 20:30

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