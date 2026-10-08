Don’t provoke me” / Clash between Bardhi and Peleshi, Parliament speaker: “I’ll show you”; PD MP: “Oh God, this has-been is going to show us” (VIDEO)

Debate and tensions erupted in Parliament on Thursday between Gazment Bardhi, chairman of the PD parliamentary group, and Parliament Speaker Niko Peleshi over the time allotted for discussion.

During his speech, Bardhi said he had 40 questions and would take as much time as he deemed necessary.

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“I have 40 questions and I will take as much time as I want, and I’m not asking either you or your guards,” Bardhi said.

In response, Peleshi reminded him that he had only one minute at his disposal.

After the bell rang, Bardhi addressed the Parliament speaker: “Could you please not provoke me?”

Peleshi insisted that the time had expired, while Bardhi objected, saying: “There is no time limit for questions.”

Excerpt from the debate:

Bardhi: I have 40 questions and I will take as much time as I want, and I’m not asking either you or your guards.

Peleshi: You have one minute.

As the bell rang, Bardhi addressed him: Could you please not provoke me?

Peleshi: Your time is up, one minute.

Bardhi: There is no time limit for questions.

Peleshi: You don’t decide that; the rules do.

Peleshi: Finish up, the microphone is on; I’ll show you. I’ll show you the rules—don’t take it the wrong way.

Bardhi: Oh God, this has-been is going to show us.