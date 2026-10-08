Anne Carson wins the Nobel Prize in Literature for blending poetry with classical tradition

This year’s Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to Canadian author Anne Carson, who is known as a poet, essayist and translator.

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At 76, Carson has built a body of work that brings together poetry, prose, translation and classical studies, challenging traditional divisions between literary genres.

The Swedish Academy justified its decision by citing “her bold and innovative work, which, in a playful dialogue with the classical tradition, has created new forms for contemporary literature.”

The announcement was made by Ingrid Carlberg, the Swedish Academy’s permanent secretary, who said she had called Carson shortly before the official announcement. According to Carlberg, the poet was in Iceland, listening to the wind when she received the news.

“She was surprised, but very happy,” Carlberg said.

Anders Olsson, chair of the Swedish Academy’s Nobel Committee for Literature, said Carson had moved away from lyric poetry rooted in autobiographical narrative and had introduced new approaches to modern literature.

Olsson also praised her distinctive style, which produces playful and ironic works and moves between classical and modern poetry, as well as different genres and artistic forms.

Among Anne Carson’s best-known titles are “The Glass Essay,” “Autobiography of Red: A Novel in Verse,” “Nox,” “Float” and “The Beauty of the Husband: A Fictional Essay in 29 Tangos.”

In addition to her own writing, Carson has translated works from ancient Greek literature and has worked as a professor of classics for more than three decades.

The Nobel Prize in Literature recognizes a lifetime of literary achievement and ranks among the most prestigious honors in the field. The winner receives 12 million Swedish kronor, about 900,000 pounds or 1.2 million dollars.

With this award, Anne Carson joins literary history as one of the most distinctive and original voices in contemporary poetry and writing.