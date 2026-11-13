Domestic violence in North Macedonia: 70 percent more cases reported, over 5,500 criminal offenses in five years

Domestic violence in North Macedonia: 70 percent more cases reported, over 5,500 criminal offenses in five years

In the first ten months of 2026, reported cases of domestic violence in North Macedonia rose by 70 percent. The Interior Ministry said 1,897 incidents were recorded from January to October, compared with 1,125 in the same period last year.

In connection with these cases, 1,450 criminal complaints were filed and steps were taken to prosecute 1,521 people.

Të lidhura

None found

Over five years, 5,537 criminal offenses and 5,890 victims were recorded. Women account for 79 percent of the victims, while men account for 91 percent of the perpetrators.

That means an average of three criminal offenses and at least three victims were recorded each day during this period.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 20:55

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