Diana Kastrati case: Trial in absentia sought for the accused

Diana Kastrati case: Trial in absentia sought for the accused

A trial hearing has been scheduled at the Basic Court in Pristina in the case of Diana Kastrati, who was murdered on May 18, 2011.

Because Adnan Jashari has not been apprehended by the authorities, the Basic Prosecution Office in Pristina has requested that he be tried in absentia.

Të lidhura

None found

According to the indictment, Jashari is suspected of murdering his former partner and possessing a weapon without a permit.

The case sparked widespread reaction because Kastrati had previously asked the court for emergency protection, but her request was not addressed in time.

Fifteen years later, the justice institutions still face the challenge of bringing this serious case to a close.


Shtuar 10.11.2026 07:15

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