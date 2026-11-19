Democratic Party of Kosovo MP Blerta Deliu-Kodra has expressed concern over the shortage of medicines in the country, stressing that the suspension of four pharmacists does not solve the problem of supplying therapy to patients.

During the session of the Assembly of Kosovo, she raised the question whether this decision means that patients will no longer be forced to buy their medicines and treatments themselves, and whether essential medicines will be available to them at all times.

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Deliu-Kodra noted that the issue of medicine supply is not related only to the pharmacists who dispense them, but also includes planning, procurement, and management of medicines. She added that the suspension of four pharmacists does not mean the problem is solved, as patients continue to pay out of pocket for necessary therapies.