Debate in parliament over photos of Daut Haradinaj and Albin Kurti with people linked to the killing of women

During a session of Kosovo’s Assembly, Vetëvendosje Movement MP Taulant Kelmendi raised the issue of photographs showing Alliance member Daut Haradinaj with the person he described as the killer of Arlinda Sylaj-Zekaj, as well as with the victim’s husband.

Kelmendi stressed that photographs and political ties do not, in themselves, prove criminal responsibility. However, he said they raise reasonable questions, and citizens have the right to demand explanations.

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Kelmendi: Photos do not necessarily prove criminal responsibility, but they raise legitimate questions

“We have cases involving former prime ministers, former MPs and former party leaders against whom public accusations or allegations of domestic violence have been made. On the other hand, we have several open secrets that we have seen all day on social media, where relationships are cultivated with killers and perpetrators, even with the perpetrator and the victim’s husband. Photographs, associations and political proximity do not necessarily constitute evidence of anyone’s criminal responsibility. They raise legitimate questions. In this context, before moralizing, there must be distancing; the public has the right to demand accountability for the photographs. Indeed, those who said that citizens had bombs in their pockets are also involved. Does the female MP distance herself from the perpetrator today?” Kelmendi said.

Alliance MP Time Kadrijaj opposed politicizing the issue. She said that security institutions bear responsibility for the killing and for preventing such incidents.

Kadrijaj also drew attention to a photograph of Naim Murseli with Prime Minister Albin Kurti and asked whether it had prompted the same accusations.

Kadrijaj: Have you heard anyone accuse Albin Kurti over the photograph with Naim Murseli?

“We did not want to politicize this, because people are not to blame if a killing has occurred. Diverting attention and shifting responsibility from institutions to individuals makes no sense. I have a photograph showing Naim Murseli, who has been sentenced to life imprisonment, with Albin Kurti. Do you have any explanation for this? Have you heard anyone accuse Albin Kurti over this photograph? No one has accused him. This is a diversion of attention; the responsibility lies with the security institutions,” Kadrijaj said.

In his response, Kelmendi addressed Kadrijaj, asking her to help surrender the person he was referring to to the justice authorities.

Kelmendi: Can you use this association to call the perpetrator and have him surrender?

“Can you use this association to call the perpetrator and have him surrender to law-enforcement authorities?” he said.