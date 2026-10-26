Assembly votes with 67 votes to approve resolution on women’s safety and combating gender-based violence

With 67 votes in favor, the Assembly of Kosovo has approved a resolution addressing the recent killing in Vitomiricë, Peja, other cases of women being killed, domestic violence against women and children, and the obligation of institutions to prevent such cases.

The document underlines the need to take measures to prevent gender-based violence, strengthen institutional mechanisms, and guarantee women’s lives and safety.

Të lidhura None found

The resolution calls on institutions to respond appropriately to every case of domestic violence, treat every report seriously, and take concrete action to prevent the escalation of situations that could lead to fatal consequences.

It also focuses on institutional responsibility for protecting victims, increasing cooperation among institutions, and guaranteeing women’s and children’s access to the assistance and protection they need.