Dashevci on Serbia’s June 28 exercise: Vučić is using it for propaganda

On June 28, the day when Vidovdan is marked in Serbia and the anniversary of the Battle of Kosovo is commemorated, the Serbian Army is expected to hold a military exercise at the “Pasuljanske Livade” training ground.

During this activity, according to announcements, the newest weaponry of the Serbian armed forces will also be presented.

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Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has said that this will be the most important exercise the Serbian army has organized so far.

Regarding this development, security expert Arben Dashevci said in a statement to “Bota sot” that the military exercise Serbia will hold on June 28 at the “Pasuljanske Livade” training ground does not pose a risk to Kosovo, because it is taking place within Serbian territory.

“On June 28, the Serbian Army will hold a military exercise at the ‘Pasuljanske Livade’ training ground, the very same training ground where those who attacked the Republic of Kosovo in the Banjska attack also trained.

In security terms, I do not think this exercise has any important role because Serbia has received a clear message from the international community over the attack in Banjska and the surrender of the terrorists.

Serbia knows this very well.

So, I do not see any danger at all with regard to this exercise there in their country, because they are on their own territory.

And, as always or as every year on the day of the Battle of Kosovo, which in Serbia is marked as Vidovdan, President Aleksandar Vučić uses harsh hybrid warfare, meaning he propagandizes and misinforms his public there, claiming that this is the most important exercise so far, where the newest weaponry of the Serbian army will also be presented, etc.,” he said.

According to Dashevci, this exercise is part of the continuation of the hybrid warfare Serbia conducts for domestic consumption, while he underlined that the choice of the date June 28 carries a symbolic and political message for the region, especially for Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

At the same time, he called on the international community to react clearly and decisively to what he described as continued provocation from Belgrade.

“So, it is a continuation of their hybrid warfare for his domestic consumption because he has been facing internal problems for years now.

The choice of June 28 for holding this propaganda exercise is a medium-term and long-term symbolic, but also political, message for the Balkan region, especially for Kosovo or Bosnia and Herzegovina.

I think the international community should react loudly and decisively to these successive provocations being carried out by this establishment in Serbia,” he concluded.