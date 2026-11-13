Currency exchange/ what is happening with foreign currencies?

Currency exchange/ what is happening with foreign currencies?

Today in the foreign exchange market, the euro will be exchanged at 90.5 lek for buying and 91.2 lek for selling.

The US dollar is bought at 81.4 lek, while it is sold at 82.5 lek.

Të lidhura

None found

The Swiss franc is exchanged today at 97.7 lek for buying and 98.9 lek for selling.

The Canadian dollar is exchanged at 57 lek for buying and 58.3 lek for selling.

The British pound is bought at 108 lek and sold at 108.9 lek.

Below we bring the data and foreign exchange rates for all foreign currencies:


Shtuar 13.11.2026 08:08

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