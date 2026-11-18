The written exam for candidates seeking appointment as judges at the Constitutional Court of Kosovo has begun at the Kosovo Assembly.

The exam is being administered by the Special Committee for Reviewing Candidates for Appointment to the Constitutional Court. It is being taken by candidates who passed the first stage of application review.

Të lidhura None found

A total of 22 candidates applied for the two vacant positions on the Constitutional Court. Of these, 20 were deemed to meet the requirements to proceed to the next stages of the selection process.