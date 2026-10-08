Cakolli: The election of President Justina Shiroka Pula was in line with the constitutional order

Cakolli: The election of President Justina Shiroka Pula was in line with the constitutional order

Eugen Cakolli of the Democratic Institute of Kosovo (KDI) said that, in his assessment, the procedure for electing Kosovo’s new president, Justina Shiroka Pula, was in line with the constitutional order.

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Speaking on Klan Kosovo’s Special Edition, he stressed that lawmakers’ voting in the first round had begun before midnight and that all the votes had been cast into the ballot box by then. According to him, the fact that a second round did not have to be held was also important.

Cakolli said that comparative European practice and jurisprudence, together with a positive interpretation of the provision, would very likely have justified the Assembly’s decision. He said the provision should not be measured down to the second and that, in his assessment, the decision would be declared constitutional. The fact that the first round began within the time limit and that the votes were cast into the ballot box by midnight, he added, would undoubtedly have influenced this assessment.


Shtuar 8.10.2026 07:24

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