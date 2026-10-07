Bytyqi: The impact of the law on the Specialist Chambers will be understood after constitutional review

Following the approval of amendments and supplements to the Law on the Specialist Chambers of Kosovo, lawyers Asdren Bytyqi and Adrian Ibrahimi analyzed its possible consequences and the need for a constitutional review.

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Speaking on the FIVE program, Bytyqi said it was still too early to provide a final assessment of the law’s impact. According to him, this can only be done after its compatibility with the Constitution has been examined.

He stressed that any conclusion regarding the law’s impact so far would be premature, as long as the constitutionality review process has not been completed.

Lawyer Adrian Ibrahimi said the approval of the law should not have negative consequences for Kosovo’s image on the international stage. He said he expected this action and the draft law approved yesterday to be interpreted as a request for the full, equal and objective application of the law by the Specialist Chambers, rather than carrying a negative connotation.

Ibrahimi also recalled that the Specialist Chambers were established knowingly and willingly by the state of Kosovo, emphasizing that justice must be applied objectively.