Analysts: VV-PDK agreement on the president was imposed and does not promise lasting cooperation

The agreement between Albin Kurti and Bedri Hamza on the election of Kosovo’s president ruled out the possibility of snap elections, but political analysts do not believe it marks the beginning of long-term cooperation between VV and PDK. According to them, the agreement came as a result of pressure from circumstances, while political clashes in the Kosovo Assembly are expected to continue.

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Direct meetings between Prime Minister Albin Kurti and PDK leader Bedri Hamza did not produce an agreement. However, when the country was at a decisive juncture and the lack of an agreement threatened to send Kosovo to elections, the two leaders reached an agreement on the name of the president.

Analysts assess that the agreement was limited solely to the issue of the president and does not constitute a political agreement between the two parties on the Assembly’s next steps, RTV Dukagjini reports.

Shkodran Ramadani described the agreement as one imposed by the situation, saying that it does not create a basis for building a joint platform between PDK and VV. According to him, it is merely another episode in the political clashes between the two entities.

Ramadani also expressed doubts about the sincerity of Kurti’s offer of Justina Shiroka-Pula as president. He believes that the prime minister may have calculated that PDK would not vote for the proposal, seeking to benefit in three ways: to assign PDK responsibility for sending the country to elections, to diminish the stigma surrounding his anti-KLA stance through the passage of the law, and to leave PDK without a political cause.

After elections were averted, political affairs experts expect the functioning of the state to return to normal.

Basri Muja said that the Assembly is expected to focus on adopting new laws and international agreements, overseeing the government, and addressing other issues of national importance. He stressed that this does not mean the political battles are over, but that the overall situation may enter a phase of normalization.

On Tuesday, Kosovo elected its new president, Justina Shiroka-Pula, at an extraordinary session after Albin Kurti and Bedri Hamza agreed on her name.