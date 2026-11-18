During this week, the Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Kosovo, Jonathan Hargreaves, held a series of meetings with three newly established committees of the Assembly of Kosovo.

In a public announcement, Hargreaves said he met with representatives of the Committee on Human Rights, Gender Equality and Petitions, as well as those of the Committee on Security and Defence Affairs and the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora.

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During the talks, he congratulated the committees on their establishment and reaffirmed the strong friendship that exists between the United Kingdom and Kosovo.

The British diplomat stressed that he was interested in hearing directly from committee members about their priorities for this legislature and the challenges they face in their work.

Hargreaves also expressed readiness to continue these discussions and to maintain close cooperation with the Assembly of Kosovo.