Body of 24-year-old woman from Burkina Faso found in suitcase in Greece; journalist: She was bound, with no visible signs of violence

The body of a 24-year-old woman originally from Burkina Faso was found inside a suitcase in the Agios Panteleimonas area of Athens. The suitcase had been left on a sidewalk near garbage bins.

It was spotted by a 28-year-old man, who noticed a strong odor and immediately alerted the police. Initial checks showed that the young woman had been reported missing since October 29.

Të lidhura None found

Journalist Edmond Guri said on the program “Albania Live” that, according to forensic suspicions, the death may have occurred about four days before the suitcase was found. He described the manner and circumstances in which the body was discovered as shocking and characterized the case as another femicide in Greece, a phenomenon that, he said, is increasing rather than decreasing in the country.

According to Guri, the 24-year-old was found bound and without clothes, but so far no visible signs of violence have been observed. Her disappearance had been reported by her partner, a 29-year-old immigrant. Police questioned him and then released him, while the investigation continues.

The journalist said that possible lines of inquiry include jealousy and the use of narcotics. Although some elements have raised suspicions, he stressed that there is still no confirmed information about the perpetrator or the exact circumstances of the death. According to him, leaving the body in a suitcase at that location could indicate that the perpetrators acted in panic or left in a hurry after thinking that someone might have spotted them.

In the interview, Guri called for femicide in Greece to receive continued attention from the institutions. He said that such incidents receive attention for a short time and are then forgotten, while the phenomenon requires analysis and concrete intervention by experts, not merely a response after serious cases occur.

Guri also spoke about the difficulties involved in identifying migrant victims and notifying their families. According to him, the authorities should contact the relevant embassies or consulates and, when a person has been identified but has no reachable relatives, notify the country of origin.

He also raised concerns about the obstacles migrant women face when seeking institutional support. Guri stressed that structures for protecting abused women do not always have specialized staff and the necessary capacity.