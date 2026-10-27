Bill aims to provide permanent employment for thousands working in state institutions

A draft bill submitted by VMRO-DPMNE and VLEN would allow some people who have worked for years in state institutions under employment contracts, copyright contracts or through temporary employment agencies to move to regular, open-ended employment.

Bekim Qoku, an MP and coordinator of VLEN’s parliamentary group, announced that he had signed and submitted the draft bill. He said the initiative aims to resolve an issue that, in his view, has affected thousands of citizens for many years.

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“Administrative employees deserve dignity and security. The time when they were exploited as voting machines and blackmailed with their jobs and livelihoods is over! This proposal is therefore also a step toward dignity and security for everyone who has been waiting for a solution to this problem for years,” Qoku said.

The bill’s provisions cover several parts of the public sector. These include state authorities, certain public institutions in health care, culture, child protection and social services, as well as municipalities, public enterprises, institutes and funds.

Those eligible may include people who have a valid contract on the date the law enters into force and whose contract remains active when the conversion takes place. Accordingly, the law does not automatically grant this opportunity to everyone who has ever worked under a contract; the specified criteria must be met.

Among those excluded from the scope of the bill are joint-stock companies, primary and secondary schools, higher education and scientific institutions, the Ministry of the Interior, security services and other institutions listed in the bill.

Once the law enters into force, institutions will have 90 days to sign contracts or issue employment decisions.

The process is expected to take place in stages: contracts or decisions for up to 50 percent of the individuals will take effect immediately after signing, while the deadline for the remainder is December 31, 2027.

The bill also includes measures to protect employees during the transition. Institutions may not terminate their contracts before the employment decisions take effect, except in cases of contractual breaches, as provided by law.

The initiative aims to address the situation of people currently engaged for extended periods under contracts and to prevent this practice from recurring in the future.

The bill must still complete the legislative process. Its implementation will depend on its adoption and entry into force./Shenja.tv