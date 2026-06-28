Berisha travels to Vienna to participate in the EPP’s two-day Political Assembly

The chairman of the Democratic Party announced through social media that he has set off for Vienna, where he will take part in the two-day proceedings of the Political Assembly of the European People’s Party (EPP).

According to his announcement, the agenda of this Assembly includes discussion of the report of the fact-finding mission by representatives of 30 EPP member parties, who visited Albania several months ago at the request of the Democratic Party in order to get a closer look at the situation in the country.

Të lidhura

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The issue of European Union enlargement has also been included on the agenda.

In his post, Berisha writes: “Friends, today I traveled to Vienna to take part in the two-day proceedings of the Political Assembly of the EPP.”

He further states that “On the agenda of the Assembly’s proceedings is also the discussion of the Report of the Fact-Finding Mission of the representatives of 30 EPP member parties who came to Albania several months ago at the request of the Democratic Party to familiarize themselves with the situation in the country.”

At the end of his reaction, he emphasizes: “Also on the agenda is the issue of EU enlargement.”


Shtuar 28.06.2026 18:37

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