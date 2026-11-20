The head of the Democratic Union for Integration, Ali Ahmeti, has called for opening a political dialogue and strengthening cooperation between parties, stressing that issues of strategic importance for the state require a broad consensus that transcends party divisions.

Ahmeti made these remarks during a discussion panel organized by the “Abdilaqim Ademi” Research and Analytical Center, linked to BDI, whose central theme was “National Agreement for Progress – North Macedonia, the state, society and the European future”.

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In a post on social media platforms, he noted that issues such as inter-ethnic relations, the democratic functioning of institutions, equality and the path toward the European Union should be seen as long-term priorities that belong to the state and all its citizens.

According to him, the country’s progress cannot be achieved without political will, mutual understanding and readiness for cooperation, where the general interest prevails over party divisions and short-term gains.

“I am convinced that progress requires political will, understanding and readiness to build bridges of cooperation, placing the common interest above political differences,” Ahmeti wrote.

The panel focused on the political and social difficulties facing the country, the functioning of the state and its prospects for membership in the European Union.