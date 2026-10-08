Balluku should have gone to prison, not the gym / DP MP: Criminal groups have threatened witnesses on her behalf! They must issue the arrest warrant

DP MP Klevis Balliu, speaking at a protest near Parliament, accused Belinda Balluku of having criminal groups threaten witnesses on her behalf, saying the allegations are included in the investigation file.

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Balliu said an arrest warrant for Balluku should be issued as soon as possible, adding that she should be in prison now, not going to the gym.

“The file shows that criminal groups have threatened witnesses on Belinda Balluku’s behalf. Ask the man acting as a prosecutor, Braho, whether or not it is true, and tell me why she still hasn’t been arrested! How many villas does this woman have to be found to own?! They must issue an arrest warrant. If I were the prosecutor, she wouldn’t be going to the gym; she’d be going to prison and working out at 313,” Klevis Balliu said.