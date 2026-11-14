AUV distributes 400,000 vaccine doses for sheep and goats

AUV distributes 400,000 vaccine doses for sheep and goats

The Food and Veterinary Agency has begun distributing 400,000 doses of vaccine against sheep and goat pox to veterinary practices. The vaccines were secured through a donation from the European Union.

The field vaccination campaign is expected to begin on Wednesday and will cover all regions of the country. It aims to vaccinate 438,042 animals, organized into 3,417 flocks.

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AUV announced that laboratory analyses conducted at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine confirmed the vaccines’ quality, potency and microbiological compliance. They are considered among the most effective vaccines for protecting livestock against the disease.

According to the agency, the process will take place in three phases. In the third phase, animals that could not be included in the first two phases because of their age, health condition or a veterinarian’s assessment will also be vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the year, 115 outbreaks of the disease have been recorded. As a result, 875 animals have died, while another 9,359 have been culled.

The campaign will include clinically healthy sheep and goats, as well as other categories of animals that meet the vaccination criteria, in accordance with the vaccine’s instructions for use and the official veterinarian’s assessment.


Shtuar 14.11.2026 13:23

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