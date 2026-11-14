After the Inspectorate’s report on Arlinda Zekaj’s murder, the Centre for Social Work in Peja provides clarifications

The Municipality of Peja has made public a statement from the Centre for Social Work regarding the Extraordinary Inspection Report drawn up following the murder of Arlinda Zekaj on October 25, 2026.

According to the Centre for Social Work in Peja, during the handling of this case, social workers acted within the powers defined by law and took a series of institutional and professional measures.

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Following a request from the Peja Police Station, the Centre activated the social worker who was on 24-hour duty. During the initial intervention, the social worker spoke with the child and examined the circumstances of the family situation.

The case-management process also included field visits, an assessment of the socioeconomic conditions, as well as meetings with the parents and family members.

To obtain a more complete picture of the child’s condition, the Centre for Social Work requested reports from “The Cambridge School” and the Mental Health Centre in Peja. These documents were used to assess the child’s emotional and psychological condition.

The Centre said it had also taken part in court proceedings before the Basic Court in Peja, where it had submitted professional reports and the assessments of the Guardianship Body.

Following the events of October 25, the institution says it acted urgently to ensure the child’s protection and care, in coordination with the Prosecutor’s Office, the Kosovo Police and other relevant institutions. In this context, the appointment of a legal guardian was also secured.

However, the Inspectorate’s report identified several shortcomings in the functioning of the Centre for Social Work that require improvement.

The identified problems included the use and regular completion of standard case-management forms, compliance with deadlines for submitting reports and documents to the court, as well as strengthening monitoring and oversight procedures.

The Inspectorate also called for increased professional and human-resource capacities, as well as a clearer definition of the powers and responsibilities shared by the Centre for Social Work and the Directorate for Social Welfare.

The Centre for Social Work stated that it would take the recommendations issued by the Inspectorate seriously and that the necessary measures would be taken to implement them.

In conclusion, the institution called for its work to be assessed objectively and professionally, based both on the documented actions and on the aspects requiring institutional improvement.