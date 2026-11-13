Assembly to resume session today, with vote on law governing Specialist Chambers expected

The Assembly of Kosovo will resume its plenary session today at 11:00. The agenda includes a vote on the law governing the Specialist Chambers. A request by the PDK to consider the Law on the Specialist Chambers and the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office was added to the agenda.

Proceedings were suspended yesterday after lawmakers failed to return to the chamber even half an hour after the scheduled resumption time of 14:00. Assembly Speaker Albulena Haxhiu postponed the session until Friday at 11:00 and criticized the lawmakers, saying the delay was not serious and that she could not wait indefinitely for the Assembly to continue its work.

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The proposed changes to the Law on the Specialist Chambers have drawn criticism from foreign representatives. The United Kingdom has expressed concern over the Assembly’s intention to vote again on the amendments, warning that this could damage Kosovo’s relations with its international partners. The British Embassy in Pristina said the proposed amendments do not serve Kosovo’s fundamental interests.

The German Embassy in Kosovo has also responded to the possibility of a vote on the changes. It shared the position of the European Union Office in Kosovo on social media and said it fully agreed with its concerns.

The EU Office in Kosovo has expressed concern about the potential vote, saying the changes raise serious questions about Kosovo’s international obligations and respect for the fundamental principles of the rule of law. It highlighted judicial independence, the protection of victims and witnesses, procedural rights and effective accountability. According to the EU Office, there are also concerns about the constitutionality of the changes, and it has called for consultations before any adoption of the law, in line with Kosovo’s international obligations.