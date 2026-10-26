Asllani calls for a full investigation into Arlinda Zekaj’s murder and accountability from institutions

During the extraordinary session on the murder of Arlinda Zekaj in Vitomiricë, Peja, Artan Asllani of the Multiethnic Group called for institutions to be held accountable and for the case to be fully clarified.

He emphasized that the main focus should be on preventing such tragedies, as well as on the responsibility of the relevant institutions.

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“Our focus should be on whether we are committed to prevention, or whether we want to continue holding sessions like this.”

“A life has been lost and a family has been severely affected by this tragedy. Justice must provide its answer, while institutions must take responsibility and clarify every circumstance, every action and every possible failure to act,” he declared.