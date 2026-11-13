AMP inspection at Shkodër prison finds a phone

AMP inspection at Shkodër prison finds a phone

The Agency for Oversight in the Penal Sentence Enforcement System (AMSEVP) announced that an iPhone was found during an inspection at the Penal Sentence Enforcement Institution (IEVP) in Shkodër.

The inspection took place today, November 13, 2026, in cooperation with the prison’s security team. The phone was found in a shared area of the institution and is a prohibited item in prisons.

Të lidhura

None found

After finding the phone, AMSEVP began the initial procedural steps. Once these are complete, the case materials will be referred to the Prosecutor’s Office at the Shkodër Court of First Instance of General Jurisdiction.

The investigation will concern the criminal offense of “Introducing or possessing prohibited items in a penal sentence enforcement institution,” under Article 324/a of the Criminal Code.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 18:37

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