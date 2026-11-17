A 19-year-old in Kumanovo was sentenced to three months in prison after displaying the Albanian flag and the UÇK flag.

The Kumanovo Basic Court sentenced Ardi Saiti to three months in prison over an incident during the November 28 celebrations in 2025.

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According to the verdict dated October 9, 2026, Saiti was found guilty of inciting hatred, division or intolerance on national and other discriminatory grounds, reports Albeu.com.

The incident took place on November 28, 2025, at around 9:45 p.m. on Treta MUB Street in Kumanovo. According to the ruling, Saiti, who was a passenger in a Ford in the festive convoy, had held out of the window the Albanian flag bearing the inscription “Autochtonus” and the flag with UÇK symbols.

The court found that his actions had caused concern and reactions among members of other ethnic communities. The ruling was handed down after the 19-year-old pleaded guilty.

After the verdict was published, Saiti reacted on social media with the message: “Dear Albanians, don’t go out with flags anymore, or you’ll end up in prison on probation.”