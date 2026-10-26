After the rally outside the Ministry of Education, protesters march toward the Prime Minister’s Office

The march toward the Prime Minister’s Office began on the 14th day of student protests against Edi Rama’s government.

Students and citizens initially gathered outside the Ministry of Education, then continued moving toward the seat of government.

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The young people’s main demand remains the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama. They have announced that they will continue the protest, regardless of the new legal measures announced by the head of government.

The protests have continued for two weeks, and tensions and clashes with police forces have been recorded at some of them.

The students say the rallies will continue until their demands are met. Today’s protest, after gathering outside the Ministry of Education, moved toward the Prime Minister’s Office.