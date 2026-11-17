Today, Prime Minister Edi Rama announced the creation of Gjoni, another artificial intelligence system that will join Diella in public procurement processes.

During the presentation of the new Centralized Procurement model, Rama said Gjoni would focus specifically on a range of procurement processes, complementing Diella’s role in overseeing and administering procedures.

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“I am confident that when Diella is joined by Gjoni—which will soon appear in this field and focus specifically on a range of procurement processes—they will have much greater control over the process. Then, I believe, and hope, the conviction will begin to take hold that there are rightful winners and deserving losers, once we have also passed through a phase in which the losers want to see everything with their own eyes and check every single page of the process, because the process will, in any case, be manually auditable.

“So, contrary to what was said at the beginning, when we first put forward this idea and it even prompted The New York Times to open a debate about Diella, the process will not be closed off on Diella’s screen. Instead, anyone with concerns will be able to follow it and check it manually,” he said.