Accused of falsifying documents for 9 years, Fier Prosecutor’s Office sends notary to trial (NAME)

Fier Prosecutor’s Office has completed its investigation and sent notary Anila Haxhiu to trial. She is accused of repeatedly falsifying notarial documents between 2011 and 2020.

According to the prosecution’s investigation, the notary is suspected of drawing up and issuing notarial acts using the names of other notaries, even though they were not the authors of those documents.

Të lidhura None found

The prosecution also suspects that she drew up documents in the absence of the parties, in violation of legal procedures.

The investigation also uncovered vehicle sale contracts drawn up between 2011 and 2018 that were not recorded in the relevant notarial registers.

In some cases, the name of a notary with an office in Tirana was allegedly used, while the documents were drawn up in Fier.

Statement from the Fier Prosecutor’s Office:

The Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Fier Court of First Instance of General Jurisdiction has completed its investigation and sent citizen A.H., a notary by profession, to trial. She is accused of the criminal offense of “Forgery of documents” by a person whose duty is to issue them, committed more than once, as provided for in Article 186, third paragraph, of the Criminal Code.

At the conclusion of the investigation into criminal proceeding No. 1050 of 2019, it was established that, between 2011 and 2020, the defendant, in her capacity as a notary, repeatedly falsified notarial documents. Specifically, in some cases, she is suspected of drawing up and issuing notarial acts using the names of other notaries, who were not the authors of the respective acts. In other cases, she is suspected of drawing up notarial acts without the parties being present, even though their presence was required for the relevant transactions.

The investigation also found that, between 2011 and 2018, vehicle sale contracts were drawn up but not entered in the relevant notarial registers of the notaries in whose names they were issued. According to the evidence collected, in a considerable number of cases the name of a notary with an office in Tirana was used, while the relevant acts were allegedly drawn up in Fier by the defendant.

At the same time, the investigation into criminal proceeding No. 390/2023 against the same notary has been completed, and she has been charged with the criminal offense of “Forgery of documents” by a person whose duty is to issue them, as provided for in Article 186, third paragraph, of the Criminal Code.