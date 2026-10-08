Accident in Lushnjë, vehicle leaves road and overturns after collision

A road accident was recorded near the Pluk roundabout, on the highway bypass in Lushnjë.

Të lidhura None found

A Ford vehicle left the road after the driver allegedly lost control. The vehicle first crashed into the wall of a business, knocked down a lighting pole and, after several rolls, ended up overturned on one side.

The driver of the vehicle was rushed to Lushnjë hospital by the ambulance that arrived at the scene, where he is receiving medical treatment.

Traffic Police services are working to document the accident and manage traffic. Meanwhile, Scientific Police experts have begun actions to fully determine the causes of the incident.

Preliminary suspicions are related to the vehicle moving at speed above permitted limits, which may have caused the driver to lose control and crash into the object on the side of the road.