A new request for Balluku’s arrest? Klodiana Lala: Suspicions over tenders worth more than 1 billion euros and serious charges

On News24’s “Prime News24” program, journalist Klodiana Lala spoke about the investigation into Belinda Balluku, its duration and the suspicions surrounding tenders worth more than 1 billion euros.

Lala explained that the investigation deadline in the case expires in January 2027. Prosecutors had until October 26, but since the investigation was not completed by that date, they were granted an additional three months. She pointed out that this extension does not oblige them to use the entire period.

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According to the journalist, prosecutors have officially announced that the investigation has concluded. Once the 10-day period has ended, the case file will be prepared and sent to the preliminary hearing judge, who will decide whether the case can proceed to a full trial.

Lala said the case file includes tenders with a total value that, according to her, exceeds 1 billion euros. Among the projects mentioned are the Llogara Tunnel and procedures related to Tirana’s Great Ring Road.

She also mentioned businessmen who, according to the investigation’s suspicions, benefited from these procedures. Among them, she singled out Arbër Abazi, speaking about his links to Balluku’s inner circle. Lala also raised suspicions about a villa in Palasë, which may have been obtained as a bribe, as well as investments in which, according to her, former national team footballer Igli Tare was involved.

“The investigation deadline for Ms. Balluku is January 2027. Prosecutors were supposed to complete it by October 26. There are 26 defendants in the case: Balluku and 25 other people. Fifteen of them were informed today that the investigation had concluded, while the others will be notified tomorrow, in accordance with legal procedure.

Since the investigation was not completed by October 26, prosecutors were given an additional three months. However, the law does not say that they must use the entire period. They have officially announced the conclusion of the investigation. Once the 10-day period has passed, the case file will be prepared and sent to the preliminary hearing judge. Before the full trial, the case must be reviewed by him and receive the necessary approval.

In Ms. Balluku’s case, we are talking about tenders worth more than 1 billion euros, which are suspected of having been predetermined. The procedure with the highest value concerns the construction of the Llogara Tunnel; others involve Tirana’s Great Ring Road.

The investigation’s suspicions include a number of favored businessmen. Arbër Abazi may be considered the main one, not because of the amount he received, but because of his clientelist relationship with Ms. Balluku. Abazi lives with one of her relatives. His partner, according to what I have learned, paid the expenses and supervised the work on a villa in Palasë. The property is suspected of being the result of corruption, and Abazi is suspected of having given it to Balluku as a bribe. In my view, part of the investments were made by former national team footballer Igli Tare.

I strongly suspect that SPAK will not submit a second request to Parliament for authorization to arrest Ms. Balluku. This case has created, for the first time, a pronounced climate of distrust toward the SPAK institution.

Ms. Balluku is facing very serious charges. Under normal circumstances, she should not be held in ‘pre-trial detention,’ given that she is a woman and has minor children, based on the standard that has been followed. But at the very least, she should have been placed under house arrest. The first request was rejected by the majority, and prosecutors did not submit it again, even though they brought charges.

The law provides that investigations into corruption offenses must not last more than one year,” she said.