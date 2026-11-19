2027 draft budget, minister Ervin Demo: Economic growth should be felt in every Albanian family

Minister of Interior Ervin Demo stated that the 2027 draft budget, the first to exceed 10 billion euros, aims to make economic growth felt directly in the lives of Albanian families through financial support, easing daily costs, improving services, and strengthening security.

“The success of the economy is not measured only in billions of euros, but in what changes in the life of every family,” Demo said.

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The minister underlined that the draft budget provides for the doubling of the monthly bonus for pensioners and support for young families through the baby bonus, which will be given every month until the age of 5.

It also provides for the doubling of support for children with disabilities and an increase in scholarships for students in need, from 10,000 to 25,000 lekë.

One of the measures that directly affects household expenses is the reduction of VAT to 6% for 54 basic products in the food basket.

“From bread, milk, flour, oil, and eggs, our goal is for families to pay less for their daily needs,” the minister said.

Demo also mentioned the easing of the wage tax for the middle class, with the aim of leaving more income in family budgets.

Regarding public safety, the minister stressed that the draft budget increases support for the Ministry of Interior, providing for investments in technology, equipment, and better working conditions for the State Police.

For 8,174 police inspectors, an average salary increase of 27% is provided, including seniority. Demo linked this measure to the recognition of the daily work and responsibility of officers.

“Behind every uniform is a person, a family, a daily sacrifice that deserves recognition,” he stressed.

The minister also touched on support for municipalities, emphasizing that funding must translate into better services, better cared-for neighborhoods, and more developed communities.

“This is our goal: for economic growth to be felt in every Albanian home. In the pension of grandparents, in the salary of parents, in opportunities for children, and in family security,” Demo said.