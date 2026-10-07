130th civic protest continues, calls for Rama’s resignation persist

The daily protest against the government is continuing this Tuesday in Tirana, where citizens will once again take to the streets, marking the 130th gathering of the revolt since it began more than four months ago.

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As in previous protests, citizens are expected to initially gather in Skanderbeg Square before continuing their march toward the Prime Minister’s Office.

The main demand remains the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama and the government’s departure, while protesters have declared that the gatherings will continue every day.

Alongside calls for Rama’s departure, over more than four months of protests, demands have also been voiced for the establishment of a transitional technical government, changes to the political and electoral system, as well as amendments to a number of laws and initiatives opposed by the protesters.

One element that has received increased attention in recent days is the involvement of students. With the start of the new academic year, young people and students joined last night’s gathering, while they also left the inscription “Student Protesters” on the boulevard in front of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Organizers and activists have warned that the action will continue, while a call has been issued for October 13 for the greater mobilization of students and young people. Protesters insist that they will remain in the streets and continue the gatherings until their demands are met.