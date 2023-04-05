Zelensky premton: Në të ardhmen nuk ka kufij midis Polonisë dhe Ukrainës

Volodymyr Zelensky ka postuar në Twitter se Ukraina dhe Polonia “duhet të ecin krah për krah një pjellë më shumë” për të “korrur fitore” kundër Putinit.

Presidenti ukrainas ishte sot në Poloni, me bashkëshorten e tij Olena, duke takuar presidentin e vendit Andrzej Duda.

Zelensky shtoi se në të ardhmen “nuk do të ketë kufij mes popujve tanë” në një mesazh të postuar në Twitter.

 


Shtuar 5.04.2023 16:21

