Këto janë të gjitha transfertat dhe thashethemet në 7 ditët e fundit

Gabriel Moscardo shumë afër kalimit te PSG

🚨‼️ Gabriel #Moscardo is closer than ever to #PSG. 🔥 The meeting between Luis Campos and #Corinthians at the beginning of Dec seems to have been decisive in convincing the 🇧🇷 club to let him go during the winter transfer window: hot situation. 🐓⚽️ #Transfers @Lemos_Santos https://t.co/0nQR9fu6nb pic.twitter.com/bZmYfQV7ik — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) December 20, 2023

Chelsea nuk ka asnjë interes për Ramsdale të Arsenalit

🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chelsea position on Aaron Ramsdale has not changed despite recent links and Sánchez injury: England GK is not part of the list for January. Chelsea are also very happy with Djorjde Petrović. pic.twitter.com/MkIWMtaVCH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 20, 2023

Liverpool nuk do të nënshkruajë me Palhinha ose Hincapie në janar

Liverpool are not interested in Piero Hincapie or Joao Palhinha in January. Both names have been linked both last summer and now. Understand neither are on the list of targets.❌ pic.twitter.com/eUZOmK2gtc — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 20, 2023

Spurs nisin bisedimet për të nënshkruar objektivin e Man Utd, Todibo

🚨⚪️ Understand Tottenham have now opened talks to sign Jean Clair Todibo in January. He’s high on Tottenham list, not easy deal with OGC Nice — but talks now starting. 🇫🇷 Spurs spoke also to player’s camp in the recent days. Todibo remains also on Man United list since June. pic.twitter.com/tMx4Nu5Apq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 20, 2023

Manchester City mund të mposht Milanin për të nënshkruar me Popovic

🚨🔵 EXCL: Manchester City are trying to hijack deal to sign Serbian 2006 born talent Matija Popović as free agent, talks ongoing. 🇷🇸 Popović was at Man City game in Belgrade last week. 🔴⚫️ AC Milan, in talks to sign Popović since October but nothing been signed/sealed yet. pic.twitter.com/u7ZgYjKKvH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 20, 2023

Leipzig pranë nënshkrimit të Elmas nga Napoli

🔴⚪️🇲🇰 RB Leipzig have reached an agreement on personal terms with Eljif Elmas as negotiations with Napoli are at final stages. €25m fee confirmed, as revealed yesterday. Exclusive story, expected to be sealed soon. pic.twitter.com/T07JN5kLvY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 20, 2023

Chelsea në prag të nënshkrimit të mesfushorit senegalez Daouda

🚨🔵 EXCL: Chelsea are closing in on deal to sign Senegal U17 midfielder Pape Daouda Diong from AF Darou Salam! Deal almost done. Pape was pictured at Stamford Bridge yesterday close to Kendry Páez 🇸🇳 Born in 2006, Diong will be able to join in June 2024 when he will turn 18. pic.twitter.com/KWAxzu2vKI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 20, 2023

Forest shpall Santo si trajner të ri

Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Nuno Espírito Santo 🤝 — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) December 20, 2023

Gjigantët e Premierligës sulmojnë për Gimenez në janar

💣💥 Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham have added Feyenoord's 22-year-old striker Santiago Gimenez to their short transfer list. 🔴#Feyenoord ◾ The Premier League clubs will check the Mexican's situation in the January transfer window. 🇲🇽🔴#AFC🔴#MUFC⚪#THFC https://t.co/HT8VXxlOJb pic.twitter.com/QBzWMmJKkY — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) December 19, 2023

Man Utd ofron Sanchon në një marrëveshje shkëmbimi për Raphinha

Man Utd ‘want controversial swap transfer for former Leeds star’ in bid to offload Jadon Sanchohttps://t.co/2WgeMX1gJOhttps://t.co/2WgeMX1gJO — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 19, 2023

Barcelona e di se çfarë do të duhet për të nënshkruar me Cancelo dhe Felix

🔵🔴 Laporta on João Félix and Cancelo future: "Their agent, Atlético and Man City already told us what's gonna be needed to sign them". "We want both Joãos to be permanent part of the team, not on loan. Let's see how it evolves. I feel all parties will be happy at the end". pic.twitter.com/yB8SlusmwX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 19, 2023

Chelsea nxjerr në shitje Gallagher

Chelsea 'put £50m star up for sale' and risk angering Mauricio Pochettinohttps://t.co/Ya1BRkRGqQ — Express Sport (@DExpress_Sport) December 19, 2023

Laporta flet për të ardhmen e Xavi

🔵🔴 Laporta: “If Barcelona don’t win titles, there are always consequences. We’d need to take decisions. But the reality now is that we’re alive in all the competitions”. “We will compete to win all possible titles, I’m optimistic. My expectations are still the same”, told MD. pic.twitter.com/qZQKvc1vp5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 18, 2023

Man Utd ka nxjerrë në shitje katër lojtarë

EXCLUSIVE 🚨 Man United transfer chief John Murtough flies to Saudi Arabia for talks as club put Casemiro, Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial up for sale in order to raise funds ✍️ @MattHughesDM — Mail Sport (@MailSport) December 18, 2023

