Këto janë të gjitha transfertat dhe thashethemet në 7 ditët e fundit

Gabriel Moscardo shumë afër kalimit te PSG

Chelsea nuk ka asnjë interes për Ramsdale të Arsenalit

Liverpool nuk do të nënshkruajë me Palhinha ose Hincapie në janar

Spurs nisin bisedimet për të nënshkruar objektivin e Man Utd, Todibo

Manchester City mund të mposht Milanin për të nënshkruar me Popovic

Leipzig pranë nënshkrimit të Elmas nga Napoli

Chelsea në prag të nënshkrimit të mesfushorit senegalez Daouda

Forest shpall Santo si trajner të ri

Gjigantët e Premierligës sulmojnë për Gimenez në janar

Man Utd ofron Sanchon në një marrëveshje shkëmbimi për Raphinha

Barcelona e di se çfarë do të duhet për të nënshkruar me Cancelo dhe Felix

Chelsea nxjerr në shitje Gallagher

Laporta flet për të ardhmen e Xavi

Man Utd ka nxjerrë në shitje katër lojtarë

20.12.2023

