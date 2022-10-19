Armando Broja me një veprim të vetëm shpërtheu rrjetin, sprinti i tij mahnit internetin

Armando Broja ka bërë një pjesë të parë të vakët, por në një çast Broja shpërtheu duke bërë tifozët e tij të mahniten.

Broja ka kryer një sprint të jashtëzakonshëm, duke kaluar mbrojtësin e Brentford edhe pse ishte më para bomberit tonë.

Më pas është rrëzuar, por është ngritur menjëherë duke tentuar të gjejë hapësirë për të shënuar. Duke mos ia arritur, Broja dërgoi një top drejt zonës por që nuk përfituan shokët e skuadrës.

Menjëherë, në Twitter kanë shpërthyer të gjithë duke lavdëruar Brojën./h.ll/albeu.com

Shtuar 19.10.2022 21:52

