Armando Broja me një veprim të vetëm shpërtheu rrjetin, sprinti i tij mahnit internetin

Armando Broja ka bërë një pjesë të parë të vakët, por në një çast Broja shpërtheu duke bërë tifozët e tij të mahniten.

Broja ka kryer një sprint të jashtëzakonshëm, duke kaluar mbrojtësin e Brentford edhe pse ishte më para bomberit tonë.

Më pas është rrëzuar, por është ngritur menjëherë duke tentuar të gjejë hapësirë për të shënuar. Duke mos ia arritur, Broja dërgoi një top drejt zonës por që nuk përfituan shokët e skuadrës.

Menjëherë, në Twitter kanë shpërthyer të gjithë duke lavdëruar Brojën./h.ll/albeu.com

I’ve got to tell you, i love this fighting spirit from Armando Broja, gonna find the net in the second half 💪🏻 #CFC #BRECHE #PremierLeague

Armando Broja has really grown into this game. It feels the problem with him is more to do with getting his teammates to know what his superpower is and that’s running in behind.

He is unstoppable when he has space to run into.

— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) October 19, 2022