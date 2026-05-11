Nga Adolescence te surprizat e mbrëmjes, lista e plotë e fituesve në BAFTA TV Awards 2026

Çmimet prestigjioze BAFTA TV Awards 2026 u mbajtën në London, duke vlerësuar produksionet, aktorët dhe prezantuesit më të suksesshëm televizivë të vitit.

Mbrëmja u dominua nga Adolescence, i cili arriti të fitojë katër çmime, duke u kthyer në produksionin më të vlerësuar të ceremonisë. Ndërkohë, edhe The Celebrity Traitors dhe Last One Laughing u renditën mes fituesve kryesorë të natës.

Ceremonia u shoqërua me emocione, fjalime prekëse dhe surpriza në kategoritë më të rëndësishme të televizionit britanik dhe ndërkombëtar.

Të lidhura None found

Lista e plotë e fituesve të BAFTA TV Awards 2026:

Seriali më i mirë dramatik

Fitues: Code Of Silence (ITV1)

A Thousand Blows (Disney+)

Blue Lights (BBC One)

This City Is Ours (BBC One)

Miniseriali më i mirë dramatik

Fitues: Adolescence (Netflix)

I Fought The Law (ITV1)

Trespasses (Channel 4)

What It Feels Like For A Girl (BBC Three)

Aktori më i mirë protagonist

Fitues: Stephen Graham – Adolescence(Netflix)

Colin Firth – Lockerbie: A Search for Truth(Sky Atlantic)

Ellis Howard – What It Feels Like for a Girl(BBC Three)

James Nelson-Joyce – This City is Ours(BBC One)

Matt Smith – The Death of Bunny Munro(Sky Atlantic)

Taron Egerton – Smoke (Apple TV)

Aktorja më e mirë protagoniste

Fitues: Narges Rashidi – Prisoner 951 (BBC One)

Aimee Lou Wood – Film Club (BBC Three)

Erin Doherty – A Thousand Blows (Disney+)

Jodie Whittaker – Toxic Town (Netflix)

Sheridan Smith – I Fought The Law (ITV1)

Siân Brooke – Blue Lights (BBC One)

Aktori më i mirë në rol dytësor

Fitues: Owen Cooper – Adolescence(Netflix)

Ashley Walters – Adolescence (Netflix)

Fehinti Balogun – Down Cemetery Road(Apple TV)

Joshua McGuire – The Gold (BBC One)

Paddy Considine – MobLand (Paramount+)

Rafael Mathé – The Death of Bunny Munro(Sky Atlantic)

Aktorja më e mirë në rol dytësor

Fitues: Christine Tremarco – Adolescence(Netflix)

Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

Chyna McQueen – Get Millie Black (Channel 4)

Emilia Jones – Task (Sky Atlantic)

Erin Doherty – Adolescence (Netflix)

Rose Ayling-Ellis – Reunion (BBC One)

Komedia më e mirë e shkruar

Fitues: Amandaland (BBC One)

Big Boys (Channel 4)

How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge) (BBC One)

Things You Should Have Done (BBC Three)

Aktori më i mirë në komedi

Fitues: Steve Coogan – How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge)

Jim Howick – Here We Go

Jon Pointing – Big Boys

Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable?

Mawaan Rizwan – Juice

Oliver Savell – Changing Ends

Aktorja më e mirë në komedi

Fitues: Katherine Parkinson – Here We Go

Diane Morgan – Mandy

Jennifer Saunders – Amandaland

Lucy Punch – Amandaland

Philippa Dunne – Amandaland

Rosie Jones – Pushers

Programi më i mirë argëtues

Fitues: Last One Laughing (Prime Video)

The Graham Norton Show

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Would I Lie To You?

Performanca më e mirë në program argëtues

Fitues: Bob Mortimer – Last One Laughing

Amanda Holden & Alan Carr – Amanda & Alan’s Spanish Job

Claudia Winkleman – The Celebrity Traitors

Lee Mack – The 1% Club

Rob Beckett & Romesh Ranganathan – Rob & Romesh Vs…

Romesh Ranganathan – Romesh: Can’t Knock the Hustle

Programi më i mirë faktik argëtues

Fitues: Go Back To Where You Came From(Channel 4)

The Assembly

Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars

Race Across the World

Reality show më i mirë

Fitues: The Celebrity Traitors (BBC One)

The Jury: Murder Trial

Squid Game: The Challenge

Virgin Island

Telenovela më e mirë

Fitues: EastEnders (BBC One)

Casualty

Coronation Street

Programi më i mirë ditor

Fitues: Scam Interceptors (BBC One)

The Chase

Lorraine

Richard Osman’s House of Games

Programi më i mirë ndërkombëtar

Fitues: The Studio (Apple TV)

The Bear

The Diplomat

Pluribus

Severance

The White Lotus

Programi më i mirë për fëmijë – i shkruar

Fitues: Crongton (BBC iPlayer)

Horrible Science

Shaun the Sheep

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball

Programi më i mirë për fëmijë – jo i shkruar

Fitues: World.War.Me (Sky Kids Investigates)

A Real Bug’s Life

Boosnoo!

Deadly 60 Saving Sharks

Seria më e mirë dokumentare

Fitues: See No Evil (Channel 4)

Bibaa & Nicole: Murder in the Park

Educating Yorkshire

The Undercover Police Scandal: Love and Lies Exposed

Dokumentari specialistik më i mirë

Fitues: Simon Schama: The Road To Auschwitz (BBC Two)

Belsen: What They Found

Surviving Black Hawk Down

Vietnam: The War That Changed America

Programi më i mirë i aktualitetit

Fitues: Gaza: Doctors Under Attack(Channel 4)

Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel’s War

The Covid Contracts: Follow the Money

Undercover in the Police

Mbulimi më i mirë informativ

Fitues: Channel 4 News: Israel-Iran: The Twelve Day War

BBC Newsnight: Grooming Survivors Speak

Sky News: Gaza: Fight For Survival

Dokumentari më i mirë individual

Fitues: Grenfell: Uncovered (Netflix)

Louis Theroux: The Settlers

One Day In Southport

Unforgotten: The Bradford City Fire

Mbulimi më i mirë i një eventi live

Fitues: VE Day 80: A Celebration To Remember

Holocaust Memorial Day 2025

Last Night of the Proms: Finale

Mbulimi më i mirë sportiv

Fitues: Uefa Women’s Euro 2025 (BBC One)

The 2025 Ryder Cup

The FA Cup Final

Wimbledon 2025

Formati më i mirë i shkurtër

Fitues: Hustle And Run (Channel 4)

Donkey

Rocket Fuel

Zoners

Momenti më i paharrueshëm i vitit

Fitues: The Celebrity Traitors – Alan Carr wins

Adolescence – Jamie Snaps at the Psychologist

Big Boys – I didn’t make it, did I?

Blue Lights – The police are warned of an ambush plot

Last One Laughing – Bob Mortimer and Richard Ayoade’s speed date

What It Feels Like For A Girl – Byron leaves for Brighton

Çmimi BAFTA Fellowship

Fitues: Dame Mary Berry

Çmimi special

Fitues: Martin Lewis