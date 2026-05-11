Nga Adolescence te surprizat e mbrëmjes, lista e plotë e fituesve në BAFTA TV Awards 2026

Çmimet prestigjioze BAFTA TV Awards 2026 u mbajtën në London, duke vlerësuar produksionet, aktorët dhe prezantuesit më të suksesshëm televizivë të vitit.
Mbrëmja u dominua nga Adolescence, i cili arriti të fitojë katër çmime, duke u kthyer në produksionin më të vlerësuar të ceremonisë. Ndërkohë, edhe The Celebrity Traitors dhe Last One Laughing u renditën mes fituesve kryesorë të natës.
Ceremonia u shoqërua me emocione, fjalime prekëse dhe surpriza në kategoritë më të rëndësishme të televizionit britanik dhe ndërkombëtar.
Të lidhura
None found
Lista e plotë e fituesve të BAFTA TV Awards 2026:
Seriali më i mirë dramatik
Fitues: Code Of Silence (ITV1)
A Thousand Blows (Disney+)
Blue Lights (BBC One)
This City Is Ours (BBC One)
Miniseriali më i mirë dramatik
Fitues: Adolescence (Netflix)
I Fought The Law (ITV1)
Trespasses (Channel 4)
What It Feels Like For A Girl (BBC Three)
Aktori më i mirë protagonist
Fitues: Stephen Graham – Adolescence(Netflix)
Colin Firth – Lockerbie: A Search for Truth(Sky Atlantic)
Ellis Howard – What It Feels Like for a Girl(BBC Three)
James Nelson-Joyce – This City is Ours(BBC One)
Matt Smith – The Death of Bunny Munro(Sky Atlantic)
Taron Egerton – Smoke (Apple TV)
Aktorja më e mirë protagoniste
Fitues: Narges Rashidi – Prisoner 951 (BBC One)
Aimee Lou Wood – Film Club (BBC Three)
Erin Doherty – A Thousand Blows (Disney+)
Jodie Whittaker – Toxic Town (Netflix)
Sheridan Smith – I Fought The Law (ITV1)
Siân Brooke – Blue Lights (BBC One)
Aktori më i mirë në rol dytësor
Fitues: Owen Cooper – Adolescence(Netflix)
Ashley Walters – Adolescence (Netflix)
Fehinti Balogun – Down Cemetery Road(Apple TV)
Joshua McGuire – The Gold (BBC One)
Paddy Considine – MobLand (Paramount+)
Rafael Mathé – The Death of Bunny Munro(Sky Atlantic)
Aktorja më e mirë në rol dytësor
Fitues: Christine Tremarco – Adolescence(Netflix)
Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)
Chyna McQueen – Get Millie Black (Channel 4)
Emilia Jones – Task (Sky Atlantic)
Erin Doherty – Adolescence (Netflix)
Rose Ayling-Ellis – Reunion (BBC One)
Komedia më e mirë e shkruar
Fitues: Amandaland (BBC One)
Big Boys (Channel 4)
How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge) (BBC One)
Things You Should Have Done (BBC Three)
Aktori më i mirë në komedi
Fitues: Steve Coogan – How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge)
Jim Howick – Here We Go
Jon Pointing – Big Boys
Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable?
Mawaan Rizwan – Juice
Oliver Savell – Changing Ends
Aktorja më e mirë në komedi
Fitues: Katherine Parkinson – Here We Go
Diane Morgan – Mandy
Jennifer Saunders – Amandaland
Lucy Punch – Amandaland
Philippa Dunne – Amandaland
Rosie Jones – Pushers
Programi më i mirë argëtues
Fitues: Last One Laughing (Prime Video)
The Graham Norton Show
Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
Would I Lie To You?
Performanca më e mirë në program argëtues
Fitues: Bob Mortimer – Last One Laughing
Amanda Holden & Alan Carr – Amanda & Alan’s Spanish Job
Claudia Winkleman – The Celebrity Traitors
Lee Mack – The 1% Club
Rob Beckett & Romesh Ranganathan – Rob & Romesh Vs…
Romesh Ranganathan – Romesh: Can’t Knock the Hustle
Programi më i mirë faktik argëtues
Fitues: Go Back To Where You Came From(Channel 4)
The Assembly
Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars
Race Across the World
Reality show më i mirë
Fitues: The Celebrity Traitors (BBC One)
The Jury: Murder Trial
Squid Game: The Challenge
Virgin Island
Telenovela më e mirë
Fitues: EastEnders (BBC One)
Casualty
Coronation Street
Programi më i mirë ditor
Fitues: Scam Interceptors (BBC One)
The Chase
Lorraine
Richard Osman’s House of Games
Programi më i mirë ndërkombëtar
Fitues: The Studio (Apple TV)
The Bear
The Diplomat
Pluribus
Severance
The White Lotus
Programi më i mirë për fëmijë – i shkruar
Fitues: Crongton (BBC iPlayer)
Horrible Science
Shaun the Sheep
The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball
Programi më i mirë për fëmijë – jo i shkruar
Fitues: World.War.Me (Sky Kids Investigates)
A Real Bug’s Life
Boosnoo!
Deadly 60 Saving Sharks
Seria më e mirë dokumentare
Fitues: See No Evil (Channel 4)
Bibaa & Nicole: Murder in the Park
Educating Yorkshire
The Undercover Police Scandal: Love and Lies Exposed
Dokumentari specialistik më i mirë
Fitues: Simon Schama: The Road To Auschwitz (BBC Two)
Belsen: What They Found
Surviving Black Hawk Down
Vietnam: The War That Changed America
Programi më i mirë i aktualitetit
Fitues: Gaza: Doctors Under Attack(Channel 4)
Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel’s War
The Covid Contracts: Follow the Money
Undercover in the Police
Mbulimi më i mirë informativ
Fitues: Channel 4 News: Israel-Iran: The Twelve Day War
BBC Newsnight: Grooming Survivors Speak
Sky News: Gaza: Fight For Survival
Dokumentari më i mirë individual
Fitues: Grenfell: Uncovered (Netflix)
Louis Theroux: The Settlers
One Day In Southport
Unforgotten: The Bradford City Fire
Mbulimi më i mirë i një eventi live
Fitues: VE Day 80: A Celebration To Remember
Holocaust Memorial Day 2025
Last Night of the Proms: Finale
Mbulimi më i mirë sportiv
Fitues: Uefa Women’s Euro 2025 (BBC One)
The 2025 Ryder Cup
The FA Cup Final
Wimbledon 2025
Formati më i mirë i shkurtër
Fitues: Hustle And Run (Channel 4)
Donkey
Rocket Fuel
Zoners
Momenti më i paharrueshëm i vitit
Fitues: The Celebrity Traitors – Alan Carr wins
Adolescence – Jamie Snaps at the Psychologist
Big Boys – I didn’t make it, did I?
Blue Lights – The police are warned of an ambush plot
Last One Laughing – Bob Mortimer and Richard Ayoade’s speed date
What It Feels Like For A Girl – Byron leaves for Brighton
Çmimi BAFTA Fellowship
Fitues: Dame Mary Berry
Çmimi special
Fitues: Martin Lewis